A powerful storm hit New York and the National Weather Service is now investigating reports of a possible tornado touchdown.

It all started around 5:30 PM on Monday, June 9 when weather alerts lit up phones in Cattaraugus County.

Tornado warnings went out for parts of Great Valley, Ellicottville, and Franklinville. And based on the damage, it looks like the warning was right on.

In Great Valley, local officials and emergency dispatchers confirmed significant damage. A home lost its roof, outbuildings were shattered, and multiple trees and power lines were flattened.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Drone Footage Damage

Drone footage captured by Jim Curtis revealed roofs torn off and debris scattered across roadways.

Damage Being Assessed

Emergency crews and utility workers were quick to respond, working late into the night to clear roads, restore power, and check on residents.

National Grid was on scene, and local emergency services are continuing to assess the damage.

The tornado warning expired just after 6 PM, but heavy rain and flooding stuck around into the evening.

If you’re in the area and have damage, officials are asking you to document it with photos and reach out to the county for cleanup support.

For now, calmer skies are in the forecast — but it’s Western New York, so don’t stash that raincoat just yet.

Storm chances return later this week.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed the damage was from a tornado but from all the pictures it sure looks like it.

Year From Forestport Tornado

The possible tornado in Western New York touched down one day short of the year anniversary when one cut a path through Forestport and a month short of the devastation left behind in Rome.

In 2024, New York saw a record 32 confirmed tornados, smashing the previous record of 25 set in 1992. Let's hope we don't have a repeat this year.

