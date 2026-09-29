Someone in CNY Just Won Nearly $29,000 Playing Take 5

Check those lottery tickets! Someone in Central New York is waking up a little richer after hitting all five numbers in Monday night's Take 5 drawing.

The winning numbers for the evening drawing on September 28, 2026 were:

12 – 24 – 28 – 30 – 38

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Winning Ticket Sold in Onondaga County

The lucky ticket was sold at Wegmans at 6789 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville.

If you stopped at that Wegmans and picked up a Take 5 ticket on Monday, it's definitely worth digging through your pockets, purse, car, or wherever you stash those lottery tickets.

And if you're the lucky person holding that ticket, congratulations! For everyone else, well... there's always the next drawing.

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Fayetteville Wegmans Becoming a Lucky Spot for Lottery Tickets

Maybe there's something lucky about that Wegmans in Fayetteville!

The same store sold another big Take 5 winning ticket for the September 15 evening drawing worth $15,036.50.

READ MORE: Lottery Winners Who Claimed Large Payouts in CNY

READ MORE: $25,000 Cash Grab - How You Could Win $25,000

If you're looking to hit the jackpot, maybe the Fayetteville Wegmans should be added to your list of lucky stops.

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And Don't Fall for a Lottery Scam

If you are the lucky winner, enjoy it—but be careful if someone suddenly contacts you claiming they can help you collect your prize.

The New York Lottery warns that unsolicited messages saying you've won a prize are fraudulent. And if someone asks you to pay a fee to collect your winnings, that's a huge red flag.

Legitimate prize collection does not require a processing fee.