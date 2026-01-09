If you spotted headlines about facial recognition at Wegmans and felt a little uneasy, you’re not alone.

A sign posted at one of the grocery chain’s New York City locations sparked a wave of questions after shoppers noticed language about collecting biometric data, including facial recognition. That sign quickly caught attention online and raised concerns about how much data is being gathered and why.

Why Facial Recognition Signs Caught Attention

According to RochesterFirst, Wegmans moved quickly to clarify what’s actually happening behind the scenes. The company says facial recognition technology is used strictly for security purposes and only in a very small number of stores considered higher risk. This isn’t something being rolled out chain-wide, and it’s not meant to track everyday shoppers.

How Wegmans Uses Facial Recognition Technology

Wegmans explained that the system is designed to identify individuals who have already been flagged for past misconduct, such as repeated theft or safety incidents. Despite the wording on the sign, the company says it does not collect other biometric data like retinal scans or voiceprints. Facial recognition is the only tool involved, and even then, it’s used as just one part of a broader investigation, not as a final decision-maker.

The company also stressed that any images or video collected are stored only as long as necessary for security reasons and are then disposed of in line with industry standards. For obvious security reasons, Wegmans hasn’t shared exact retention timelines, but it emphasized that the data is never sold or shared with third parties. Decisions about identifying a “person of interest” are handled by the asset protection team on a case-by-case basis and, in some instances, with input from law enforcement.

Still, the clarification hasn’t fully eased concerns for everyone. Several shoppers said that while they love shopping at Wegmans, the idea of facial recognition makes them uncomfortable. One shopper described it as feeling “too invasive,” saying anonymity is important in everyday life. Another said they’d seriously reconsider where they shop if biometric data became more common.

Wegmans maintains it is fully compliant with local laws, including posting required signage in New York City stores. The company says its goal is straightforward: keeping employees and customers safe. For now, this appears to be less about tracking shoppers and more about loss prevention. But the conversation it’s sparked about privacy, transparency, and trust isn’t going away anytime soon.