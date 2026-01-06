Do you need some extra guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

Card 1 – Knight Of Pentacles- Loyalty

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Knight of Pentacles is steady, devoted, and consistent. This is the card of showing up every day, doing the work even when no one is applauding. Loyalty, responsibility, and follow-through are its strengths, but its shadow side is staying too long where effort isn’t reciprocated.

Going into 2026, this card confirms something you already feel in your bones: you’ve done your part. You showed loyalty. You stayed consistent. You kept your word. And now the universe is asking you an important question: are you being just as loyal to yourself as you’ve been to everyone else?

Over the next few weeks, you’ll reach a moment of clarity where moving forward stops feeling scary and starts feeling necessary. This isn’t impulsive; this is earned. You’re not walking away because you gave up, you’re walking away because you finished the lesson. Expect a shift where you choose environments, people, or opportunities that match your effort instead of draining it. Where loyalty is valued, not exploited.

READ MORE: Dreaming Of Florida? Syracuse New York Gets Major Travel Boost

Card 2 – Six Of Cups- Reflection

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Six of Cups is memory, nostalgia, and emotional reflection. It invites us to look at the past—not to live there, but to understand what shaped us. It asks: What still deserves space in your life, and what has already served its purpose?

The next few weeks will feel emotionally revealing. Old patterns, memories, or even people may resurface not to derail you, but to help you decide what truly matters as you step into 2026. This card supports your “extreme makeover” theme beautifully, because transformation doesn’t mean erasing the past it means editing it with wisdom.

You’ll be called to reflect honestly on your relationships, habits, and goals. Some things are worth carrying forward because they’re rooted in love and authenticity. Others need to be released because they no longer reflect who you are becoming. This reflection isn’t meant to be heavy it’s meant to be freeing. Once you decide what stays and what goes, everything else starts to fall into place.

READ MORE: This New York Ghost Town Was Once A Beautiful Vacation Spot

Card 3 – Knight Of Wands- Activity

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Knight of Wands is movement, passion, and bold energy. This card thrives on momentum, collaboration, and shared excitement. Its message is clear: stagnation ends when you let life move through you again.

In 2026, isolation is no longer protective, it’s limiting. This card encourages you to open your circle, invite new perspectives, and stop carrying everything on your own. Inspiration arrives through other people now through conversations, encouragement, and yes, even compliments you may be tempted to brush off.

Letting others help guide you doesn’t mean losing control; it means gaining momentum. When you allow support in, things start moving faster and with more joy. Expect renewed motivation, creative sparks, and opportunities that only appear once you step out of your comfort zone. You’re not meant to walk this next chapter alone.

Overall Energy:

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Together, these three cards tell a powerful story about self-worth, healing, and forward motion.

You’re releasing loyalty that wasn’t returned (Knight of Pentacles), honoring the lessons of your past without being trapped by them (Six of Cups), and stepping into a future that requires openness and courage (Knight of Wands). The message is clear: 2026 isn’t about surviving, it’s about choosing better.

When you trust yourself, reflect honestly, and allow others to walk beside you, momentum returns quickly. This spread says your next chapter won’t feel heavy it will feel alive.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

12 Must-Try Dishes In Upstate New York— One For Every Zodiac Sign Local eats meet the stars. Find your perfect dish based on your zodiac sign and the Central New York food scene. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler