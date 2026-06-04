A Big Shift Coming for Waterville Pet Owners

If you’ve ever dropped your dog off at Waterville Animal Resort, you know it’s been one of those trusted local spots where pets are treated like family. That’s why this announcement will feel a little emotional for many people in the area.

Waterville Animal Resort will officially be closing its doors on July 6, 2026.

It’s the end of an era for boarding services, but not the end of care happening inside that building.

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Something New Is Moving In

Right in the same space, a new Wellness Center is getting ready to open — and the focus is shifting from boarding stays to quicker, easier, low-stress appointments for pets.

The familiar faces won’t be disappearing either. A lot of the same people you already know from the resort will still be there, just working in a different way to help keep local pets healthy and cared for.

So while the services are changing, the people and the heart behind it are still very much staying the same.

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What This Means for Pet Owners

If you already have boarding reservations scheduled after July 6, they will need to be adjusted, and the team says they’ll reach out directly to help sort everything out.

They’re also encouraging anyone with questions to call — especially if you need help finding new boarding options or figuring out next steps for your pets.

There’s a lot of appreciation coming from the team for the years of trust, memories, and support from the community. And even though this chapter is closing, they’re making it clear they’re not going away — just changing how they show up for the animals they’ve always cared for.