Another Country Star Joins Central New York’s Summer Concert Lineup

More country music is coming to Central New York this summer. And it's not at the New York State Fair or Lakeview in Syracuse.

It's in Lafayette at the Summer Concert Series at Beak & Skiff, one of the top apple orchards in the country.

Billy Currington

First, it was Billy Currington with special guests Parmalee and Cole Goodwin. That show is set for Friday, May 30.

Billy Currington at Beak & Skiff Getty Images loading...

Justin Moore

Then it was an evening with Justin Moore, who will be in town for a show on Saturday, July 26.

Justin Moore at Beak & Skiff Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images loading...

Warren Zeiders

Now Warren Zeiders is the latest country act to be announced. Tickets for the Thursday, June 19 show are available on Friday, March 28 for $45.

Warren Zeiders at Beak & Skiff Getty Images loading...

Overnight Stays at the Orchard

Need a place to sleep after you've partied all night? You can book an overnight stay right at Beak & Skiff in Lafayette. There are three options to choose from.

The Orchard Overlook that can sleep up to 8 people

that can sleep up to 8 people The Honeycrisp House comes with amazing views and can also sleep up to 8

comes with amazing views and can also sleep up to 8 The Blossom Retreat is on the highest point of Beak and Skiff and can sleep up to 16

Beak & Skiff Photo Credit - Mary Buttolph/TSM loading...

New York State Fair Free Concerts

Two free country concerts have been added to the lineup at the Great New York State Fair (so far) this year. Check out everyone announced so far.

