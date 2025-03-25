Another Country Star Joins Central New York’s Summer Concert Lineup
More country music is coming to Central New York this summer. And it's not at the New York State Fair or Lakeview in Syracuse.
It's in Lafayette at the Summer Concert Series at Beak & Skiff, one of the top apple orchards in the country.
Billy Currington
First, it was Billy Currington with special guests Parmalee and Cole Goodwin. That show is set for Friday, May 30.
Justin Moore
Then it was an evening with Justin Moore, who will be in town for a show on Saturday, July 26.
Warren Zeiders
Now Warren Zeiders is the latest country act to be announced. Tickets for the Thursday, June 19 show are available on Friday, March 28 for $45.
Overnight Stays at the Orchard
Need a place to sleep after you've partied all night? You can book an overnight stay right at Beak & Skiff in Lafayette. There are three options to choose from.
- The Orchard Overlook that can sleep up to 8 people
- The Honeycrisp House comes with amazing views and can also sleep up to 8
- The Blossom Retreat is on the highest point of Beak and Skiff and can sleep up to 16
