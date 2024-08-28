Warning for Horse Owners in Central New York

Own a horse? Make sure they are up to date on vaccinations.

Cases of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and the West Nile Virus (WNV) are rising across New York State and the New York State Agriculture Department is urging horse owners in Oneida and Madison counties to get their animals vaccinated.

This year, cases of EEE have been found in horses in Clinton, Franklin, Saint Lawrence, Washington, Madison, Oneida, Orange, Ulster, Cayuga, and Wayne counties. There has been one confirmed case of WNV in Oswego County.

How it Spreads & Prevention

Both viruses are spread by mosquitoes that carry the disease from infected birds. There is no cure and both can be fatal in unvaccinated horses.

In addition to getting horses vaccinated, owners are encouraged to use other prevention methods.

Eliminate all standing water where mosquitoes can breed

Use insect repellents

Remove animals from mosquito-infested areas during peak biting times

Virus Symptoms

Typical symptoms of EEE include staggering, circling, depression, loss of appetite and sometimes fever and blindness.

If a horse contracts the WNV, it may show signs of lethargy, weakness in the hind quarters, stumbling, lack of awareness, head tilt and head twitching, convulsions, circling, partial paralysis, and coma.

Horses exhibiting these symptoms should be reported to the State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 and the local health department right away.

Mosquitoes can pass the West Nile Virus to humans, horses and other animals. However, an infected horse cannot spread the disease to other animals.

There are currently no confirmed cases of either disease in humans in New York.

