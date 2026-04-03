Check Your Freezer… Seriously

If you’ve got a bag of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets hanging out in your freezer, you might want to throw them out.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just issued a public health alert for certain Great Value fully cooked dino nuggets sold at Walmart—and yeah, this isn’t one of those “eh, it’s probably fine” situations.

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What’s the Issue?

According to federal officials, these nuggets may contain elevated levels of lead. Not exactly the surprise ingredient anyone was hoping for at dinner time.

The issue was discovered during routine testing, and although the product is no longer sold in stores, plenty of people may still have it in their freezers, waiting for a quick weeknight meal.

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The affected nuggets were produced on February 10, 2026, and have a “best if used by” date of February 10, 2027.

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Why No Recall?

Here’s the weird part—there’s no official recall.

That’s because the product is no longer available for sale. But FSIS still issued the alert to make sure people don’t accidentally serve these up to their kids, thinking everything’s fine.

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What You Should Do

If you’ve got this specific product, don’t eat it. Seriously. Either toss it out or bring it back to Walmart for a refund.

Health officials say lead exposure can be especially dangerous for kids and pregnant women, so this is one of those times where it’s better to play it safe than sorry.

Dino nuggets are supposed to be the easy, fun dinner—not something that comes with a warning label.

So check your freezer, and if you’ve got them… it’s time for those dinosaurs to go extinct.