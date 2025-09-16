The Uticon Comic Book Show is back and bigger than ever.

20 Years of Comics and Community

This year it will be celebrating 20 years of bringing fans together in the Mohawk Valley. What started as a small community gathering has grown into one of the area’s favorite traditions, mixing the love of comics and pop culture with a mission to make a difference. Over the past two decades, Uticon has raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society, and this year’s milestone event is shaping up to be a special one.

The anniversary show takes place Sunday, October 5th, from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon, at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Jorgensen Center Building. Admission is just five dollars for adults, three for teens and students, and kids twelve and under get in free. Every ticket sold goes directly to the American Cancer Society, so just by showing up you’re helping a worthy cause. It's the perfect fall day indoors.

Big Names in the Comic World Coming to Uticon

Of course, the real draw is the incredible lineup of talent. More than 20 professional and semi-professional comic book artists and writers will be there, ready to meet fans, sign books, and talk about their work. The guest list includes Cory Smith, whose art has graced the pages of Fantastic Four and Moon Knight, and Mike Lilly, known for his work on Batman, Nightwing, and Punisher. Bart Sears, a veteran artist who has worked on Justice League and Blade, will also appear, along with Andy MacDonald, who has tackled everything from Doctor Strange to Loki. Add in a host of local creators, and you’ve got a convention floor buzzing with creativity.

It’s not just about comics either. Local sci-fi and fantasy authors will be sharing their work, including Dennis Webster of the Ghost Seekers of the Mohawk Valley. He’s the author of Haunted Mohawk Valley and Haunted Adirondacks, and he’ll even have ghost-hunting equipment on display for curious visitors.

Vendors, Collectibles, and Door Prizes

Fans can also browse a wide variety of vendors offering everything from vintage comics to Funko Pops, Lego, role-playing games, and original art. Whether you’re a lifelong collector or just someone who loves a good story, there’s something for everyone. Plus, every attendee gets a free shot at door prizes, so you could walk away with a little extra magic.

How to Get Tickets for Uticon 2025

For the full lineup of guests and the latest event updates, head over to uticoncomicshow.com or check out the “Uticon – Comic Book Show of Utica, NY” page on Facebook.

