Fall fun is about to take over the Utica Zoo, and this year’s Spooktacular Harvest Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 18th and Sunday, October 19th, when the zoo transforms into a family-friendly Halloween wonderland from 10:00AM to 3:00PM each day.

Trick-or-Treat Stations for Kids

Kids will light up as they explore trick-or-treat stations scattered throughout the zoo, filling their bags with candy, giveaways, and plenty of fall surprises. Parents will love that it’s not just about sweets, the day is packed with activities that let the whole family enjoy the Halloween season together.

In addition to the animal exhibits that the Utica Zoo is famous for, visitors can expect live entertainment and performances that keep the fun rolling all day long. From music to kid-friendly shows, there’s always something happening around every corner. Of course, no festival is complete without great food, and this year local food trucks and vendors will be on site serving up tasty bites for every craving.

Admission, Parking, and The $5 Activity Upgrade

Admission to the Spooktacular activities is just $5 per person, added onto regular zoo admission. That extra cost unlocks access to all the themed fun, plus free parking with shuttle service available from the Payne Hall Parking Lot at MVCC and the Parkway Recreational Center. The zoo will stay open until 4:30PM both days, so families can enjoy both the festival and their favorite animal habitats. It’s the perfect blend of seasonal fun and the educational experiences that make the Utica Zoo such a special place in Central New York.

Whether your little ones show up as superheroes, princesses, or classic ghosts and goblins, there will be plenty of photo opportunities to capture the memories. Costumes are encouraged, and the Spooktacular setting is guaranteed to make every snapshot feel like it came straight out of a Halloween storybook.

The Utica Zoo’s Spooktacular Harvest Festival is back, and it’s the Halloween celebration your family won’t want to miss.

