If you’re looking for a reason to head to the Utica Zoo, mark your calendar for this weekend.

Activities for the Whole Family

On Saturday, September 20th, the zoo is hosting a full day dedicated to one of the most beloved and charming animals around: the red panda. It’s called Red Panda Day, and it’s shaping up to be a celebration filled with fun, learning, and a few surprises.

Visitors will get the chance to enjoy activities that highlight what makes this creature so special. One of the highlights of the day will be a Red Panda Keeper Talk at 12:30PM, where guests can hear directly from the experts who care for them every day. It’s an opportunity to learn more about their habits, diet, and the important conservation work being done to protect them.

If you’re looking for something a little more hands-on, the zoo has you covered with a Red Panda-themed Paint and Sip event from 1 to 3PM. For $50, you’ll get all the supplies you need, a complimentary beverage, and snacks, while creating your very own red panda-inspired masterpiece. Space is limited, so this is one activity you’ll want to secure tickets for in advance.

Education is also a big part of Red Panda Day. The Red Panda Ranger Education Table will be set up to give families an interactive way to learn more about these animals and their environment. It’s a great stop for kids and adults alike to get a deeper understanding of why red pandas are so important to global biodiversity.

Don't Miss the Movie Screening

As the day winds down, the fun isn’t over. From 6 to 9PM, families can gather under the stars for a special showing of the Disney and Pixar film Turning Red. Tickets for the movie are sold separately.

On top of all this, every zoo admission that day automatically enters guests into a Red Panda Encounter Giveaway, giving one lucky winner the chance to get closer than ever to these adorable animals. Visitors can also take advantage of a special deal, 20% off select red panda merchandise in the gift shop.

