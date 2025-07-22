The Utica Zoo has something extra special to celebrate this summer— twin red panda cubs.

Meet Mei Lin: Utica Zoo’s Pre-Zoo-Dent Turned Mom

According to the Daily Sentinel, the adorable pair were recently born to Mei Lin, a 6-year-old red panda and first-time mom. But don’t rush over just yet — the cubs are being kept out of the public eye while Mei Lin adjusts to motherhood in peace and quiet.

“It’s important that Mei Lin has time to care for her babies,” said Andria Heath, Executive Director of the Utica Zoo. “She’s a first-time mom, so this is the first time she’s having this experience. It’s instinctual, but we want to make sure we’re providing her with all of the natural elements she needs.”

Why Red Pandas Need Our Help

If Mei Lin’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she was previously crowned the zoo’s “pre-zoo-dent” ambassador. Born at the Utica Zoo in 2019, she briefly relocated to Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo before returning home. Last year, she was paired with Khairo, another 6-year-old red panda who came from North Dakota���s Red River Zoo. The match was part of the Species Survival Plan, a collaborative breeding effort aimed at helping endangered animals like the red panda.

“We don’t breed animals just to have babes because they’re cute,” Heath emphasized. “We breed for a purpose.”

Red pandas are currently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 10,000 adults left in the wild. Their numbers continue to decline due to habitat destruction.

When Will the Cubs Be Revealed to the Public?

While you’ll have to be patient to meet the new cubs, there’s still plenty to explore at the Utica Zoo. Right now, the wildly popular Dino Discovery exhibit is in full swing through October 19th. The traveling attraction features more than 15 animatronic dinosaurs that move, roar, and even spray water.

“One of our goals for having the dinosaur exhibit come in was to bring people in from around the state and region, and it has been amazing for us,” Heath said. “The increase in attendance is great for our local economy and helps support general animal care at the zoo.”

No word yet on when Mei Lin and her babies will make their public debut.

