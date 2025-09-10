Watch Movies Under The Stars At The Utica Zoo

If you’ve ever thought movie night could use a little more roar, the Utica Zoo has you covered.

What Is Cinematic Safari at the Utica Zoo?

They’re rolling out a brand-new fall series called Cinematic Safari that has family-friendly movies with the one-of-a-kind backdrop of the zoo and its Dino Discovery exhibit. You'll be able to sit under the stars with a blanket, popcorn in hand, dinosaurs glowing in the background, and red pandas just a short stroll away.

The Full Cinematic Safari Movie Schedule

The lineup has something for everyone, from sweet animated adventures to dino-packed blockbusters. It all kicks off on Saturday, September 20th with Turning Red, followed by The Good Dinosaur on Friday, September 26th. Then things take a turn with Land of the Lost on Saturday, September 27th for those who like their laughs with a little prehistoric chaos. October brings the classics with The Land Before Time on Friday, October 10th, and wraps up with Jurassic World Rebirth on Saturday, October 11th.

Ticket Prices and Admission Details

The gates swing open at 6:00PM, which is perfect timing to wander through the zoo before the movie starts at 7:00PM. You’ll have the chance to check in with your favorite animals, take in the fall air, and maybe sneak in a photo or two with the animatronic dinosaurs. Once it’s showtime, the lawn transforms into a theater under the stars. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs, find a good spot, and settle in.

Tickets are affordable too: $11 for adults, $8 for kids ages 2–12, and little ones under two get in free. Utica Zoo members pay standard pricing, and admission covers both the movie and zoo access starting at 6:00PM. Food and drinks will be available on-site, so no need to pack a cooler. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or at the gate. The Utica Zoo is open daily from 10AM to 4:30PM, but these movie nights promise to show the zoo in an entirely different light.

