Your Kids Need Something to Do? Come Join the Utica Zoo Crew!
Do you have a teen who's looking for something to do this summer? OR are you just looking for a way to kick them out of your house... Either way, send them over to the Utica Zoo!
Applications are now open for the Zoo Crew program. Teens who join the crew become valuable members of the zoo, helping educate guests across Central New York about animals in the park.
The Zoo Crew Training Course is designed to help students learn how to become an independent and effective zoo volunteer. One that is capable of interpreting their environment successfully and adapt quickly. They'll learn from zoo experts on a variety of topics, with fun activities filled in throughout the week.
This program is perfect for your kids if they are at all interested in working with animals, seeing what goes on behind the scenes at the Utica Zoo... Or again, if you just want to get them out of the house this summer.
How to Sign Up
You have to be between the ages of 14 and 17 in order to apply, with parental permission. All information can be found by visiting the Utica Zoo's website.
They will be holding their training week this year from Monday, June 26th to Friday, June 30th. It'll be every day from 9am-1pm, covering a new topic each session. Your teen will even get a t-shirt and name badge as part of the program.