Christmas is coming early to Central New York. Santa is trading his sleigh for a safari this summer.

On Saturday, July 12th from 11AM to 3PM, the Utica Zoo is hosting its wildly popular Christmas in July celebration. It's the perfect way to beat the summer heat with a little holiday cheer. Whether you're visiting for Boilermaker Weekend or just looking for something festive and fun to do with the family, this event is packed with activities for all ages.

Santa Swaps Snow For Sunshine

First up: Santa Claus is making a mid-year stop at the Zoo. That’s right, the big guy in red is ditching the North Pole for the day and heading to Utica to meet with kids, pose for photos, and share a little Christmas spirit in the sunshine.

And the fun doesn’t stop there — the Zoo’s Event Center will be decked out with holiday décor and transformed into a cozy, air-conditioned winter wonderland where you can play festive games and enjoy seasonal activities, all without the snow boots.

What To Expect From Dino Discovery

This year's Christmas in July comes with an epic twist: Dino Discovery. Running now through October 19, Dino Discovery brings 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs to life right inside the Utica Zoo. These towering prehistoric creatures move, roar, and some even spray water — making for a dino-mite experience you won’t forget. Kids and adults alike will be amazed as they walk alongside creatures like the Triceratops, Velociraptor, and of course, the mighty T-Rex.

It’s not just fun — it’s educational, too. Throughout the summer, the Zoo is offering daily dinosaur presentations, interactive learning stations, and themed events to make each visit unique. There’s even a special Sensory Friendly Morning scheduled later this season.

Admission And Your Boilermaker Discount

Both Christmas in July and Dino Discovery are included with regular Zoo admission, so you won’t need a time machine (or a bigger budget) to enjoy the fun. Pro tip: If you're running in the Boilermaker, grab a $1 off zoo admission with your race bib. So, whether you're there to see Santa or stomp around with the dinos, the Utica Zoo’s Christmas in July is one summer celebration you won’t want to miss.

