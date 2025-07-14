Get ready to sip, stroll, and support your local zoo. Brewfest is back at the Utica Zoo on Saturday, August 2nd from 6 to 9PM, and it's shaping up to be the ultimate summer night out for adults in Central New York.

This annual 21+ event transforms the zoo into a buzzing (and slightly boozy) beer lover’s paradise. With more than 120 craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and malt beverages to sample—not to mention wine tastings and wine slushies—it’s a tasting tour you don’t want to miss. The first 2,000 guests will even score a commemorative 2025 Brewfest pint glass to take home.

What’s Included With Your Brewfest Ticket?

But the drinks are just the beginning. Your ticket also includes admission to the zoo, food samples, live music, and access to a silent auction packed with prizes like electronics, jewelry, local gift certificates, and garden gear. You can toast with your friends while also bidding on something special to take home. And if you're worried about staying hydrated, don't be—complimentary water and soda will be available throughout the zoo. It could be the perfect date night out, or night out with friends.

Brewfest happens rain or shine, with large tents and pavilions ready in case the weather doesn't cooperate. And yes, even if you're the designated driver, you'll need a ticket and photo ID to get in—no exceptions.

Plan Your Visit: Tickets And Important Info

Tickets are on sale now and it pays to plan ahead. Advance general admission is $45, or $40 if you're a Utica Zoo member. Designated drivers can attend for just $25. Prices go up $5 each at the door, so don’t wait. You can snag your tickets online now.

