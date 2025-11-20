If you live in the City of Utica, you may have noticed that your curbside trash collection hasn’t been as reliable lately.

The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority (OHSWA) says ongoing delays are due to staffing shortages with the current waste hauler, Controlled Waste Systems Inc. (CWSI), which has had trouble hiring enough workers to keep up with the city’s service demands.

While this has created some disruptions, the Authority and CWSI are working closely together to get collection back on track as quickly as possible. Residents should be aware that trash might not be picked up on the usual day and that there could be delays as crews adjust routes and schedules.

“We really appreciate the patience and understanding of Utica residents as we work through these staffing challenges,” the Authority said in a statement. “Our teams are doing everything they can to stabilize service and minimize the impact on households.”

A quick reminder: tires and scrap metal are collected after regular waste and recycling, so those items may not be picked up on the same day as your trash.

How to Reach OHSWA

If you have questions, concerns, or need to report a missed pickup, the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority encourages you to reach out directly:

Phone : 315-731-0238

: 315-731-0238 Email : ohswa@ohswa.org

: ohswa@ohswa.org Website: ohswa.org

The Authority promises to provide updates as service improves and schedules return to normal. In the meantime, residents are asked to hang tight and bear with the delays while crews work to restore reliable curbside waste collection.