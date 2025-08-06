So the New York Times just elevated Philadelphia’s tomato pie, giving that region all the credit for what they call an “institution.” They talk about it like it’s the Mona Lisa of tomato pie, and they are wrong.

First off, the New York Times described it as a focaccia-like crust, drizzled olive oil, Sicilian oregano, perfect for Eagles tailgates. Cute. Thanks to Kristen Copeland from WKTV for sharing the original article.

Really, NYT? You’re overlooking an entire city of Uticans who treat room-temperature squares of tomato pie like sacred relics. Sure, Rhode Island commenters call it “party pizza,” and Brooklyn insists “real pizza” comes with mozzarella." But in Utica, nobody’s confused. This is tomato pie, period.

The Century-Old Roots of Utica’s Tomato Pie

Let’s set the record straight: Central New York, specifically Utica, is the true tomato-pie capital. The dish has been baked into local history for over a century. O’Scugnizzo’s Pizzeria started slinging 5‑cent tomato pies from a basement around 1914. Meanwhile, Napoli’s Italian Bakery has been serving its iconic version for more than 50 years. This is tradition.

Why Utica’s Tomato Pie Is a Must-Try

Even food writers can’t resist it. Saveur’s Hawk Krall crowned Roma Sausage & Deli’s tomato pie “the best I’ve ever had,” describing its spongy crust, thick layer of tangy sauce, and snowfall of Romano cheese, eaten cold, preferably off your car hood. I Love NY even calls it a must-try Upstate classic, highlighting its “humble, no-frills perfection.”

The Verdict: Saucy, Square, and Utica Strong

So is Philly’s tomato pie bad? Not at all. It’s just…fancy. But if you want the original? Come to Utica. Philly didn’t invent tomato pie—it just branded it differently. Meanwhile, Utica kept on making it better, cooler, and saucier. If the New York Times wants to keep calling Philly the tomato-pie capital, that’s fine. Here in Central New York, we’ll just keep eating the real thing.

