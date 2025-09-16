It’s not every day you get the chance to literally stand together and make a difference.

Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) is inviting the community to help create a massive human pink ribbon, a powerful symbol of support for breast cancer awareness.

The big event takes place on Friday, September 19th at Murnane Field, right across from the Faxton campus in Utica. Everyone is welcome. This is whether you’re a survivor, a supporter, or just someone who wants to show solidarity. MVHS staff, local residents, and cancer survivors will all gather to form one giant ribbon that will be visible from above. Yes, they’re even bringing in aerial photography to capture the finished product, so every person who shows up will quite literally be part of history.

Event Details and Timing

Now, if you’re thinking of going (and you should), here’s what to know: organizers ask that you arrive by 12:45PM so there’s plenty of time to get everyone in position before things officially kick off at 1:00PM. And most importantly, wear something bright pink. The bolder, the better. The idea is to make the ribbon pop in photos, so dig out that neon pink hoodie, T-shirt, or even a scarf.

Why the Human Ribbon Matters

This ribbon formation isn’t just about awareness, it’s also about honoring those who’ve been directly affected by breast cancer. Survivors, patients, caregivers, and loved ones will be standing side by side, showing that no one faces this disease alone. It’s a chance to remember those we’ve lost, celebrate those still fighting, and recognize the strength it takes to keep moving forward.

How to Register for the Event

To make things run smoothly, MVHS is encouraging people to register ahead of time online here. Signing up helps organizers coordinate the layout and ensure the ribbon comes together exactly as planned. And because this is Central New York, the weather could always throw a curveball. If it rains on the 19th, the event will simply shift to the following Friday, September 26th.

