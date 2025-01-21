First Ever SOCK TOSS Happening In Central New York

The first ever "SOCK TOSS" is happening in Central New York. Are you able to help out?

It's all happening at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday January 24th as the Utica Comets take on Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Tickets are still available for the game. Here's how the sock toss works:

We score, you throw new socks to donate onto the ice as part of the Save of the Day Foundation week! Socks are one of the most requested items by local charities, and we encourage you to bring as many as possible on Friday!"

That easy. Just like the Teddy Bear toss, but with socks. Can you make it to the game and help out?

What Is The "Save of the Day Foundation?"

Rob Esche "Save of the Day" Foundation

The Rob Esche “Save of the Day” Foundation, Inc is committed to enhancing the lives of children and families throughout the Mohawk Valley and partnering with other charitable organizations to directly impact the quality of life in our community. The Foundation is devoted to raising funds annually through special events, a partnership with the Utica Comets and Utica City FC organizations, and direct fundraising activities to benefit the Mohawk Valley community.

The Save of the Day Foundation is a non-administrative non-profit organization. This means that no money is used for administrative/personnel costs. The Utica Comets cover the salary of the CEO of the Foundation as their donation to the efforts of the Foundation. Thus, all monies raised are in turn, donated back to the community in the form of grants to children in need or nonprofit organizations. All grants from the Save of the Day Foundation are decided by a Board of Directors following a comprehensive review."

You can learn more online here.

