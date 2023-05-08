Coffee, Dogs & Veterans? They Combine for an Amazing Cause in CNY

May is Military Appreciation Month and businesses across the U.S. are finding ways to show their support to our troops. Everyone does it in their own way, but Utica Coffee's newest campaign is sure to put a smile on your face.

Credit - Utica Coffee Roasting Company via Facebook Credit - Utica Coffee Roasting Company via Facebook loading...

"Start Off On The Right Paw"

Utica Coffee Roasting Company has released yet another new blend, this time aimed at backing the troops. Newly released in the stores across Central New York is their "Start Off On The Right Paw" Blend. Not only is it delicious, but it's bringing great awareness to our soldiers both past and present.

A portion of the proceeds from EVERY bag sold will be donated to our tail-wagging friends at Clear Path for Veterans Canine Program.

Credit - Utica Coffee Roasting Company via Facebook Credit - Utica Coffee Roasting Company via Facebook loading...

Clear Path is a local organization out of Chittenango that offers community, programming and direct services to military veterans. Their goal is to enrich veterans lives, well addressing the wellness and social issues they face. The donations compiled through Utica Coffee will directly benefit Clear Path's service dogs.

There’s a special kind of comfort and healing that comes from the companionship, devotion, and love of a service dog

Grab your bag either online or in-store anywhere Utica Coffee is sold. Not only will you wake up to a delicious cup of locally sourced coffee, but you'll also be supporting our troops and the brave dogs that will guide them.

