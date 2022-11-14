Last Chance To Get This Utica Coffee Favorite Before It Slips Away

The seasons are changing and winter is causing your favorite flavor to be pushed off the shelfs for the rest of the year.

What flavor could be "leaf-ing" so soon? Why it's a sweet treat that everybody loves to "pick" during the fall season.

Apple Pie!

Though maybe not one of their most well-known flavors, it's one you need to try before it's completely gone. There's no better way to wrap up the fall season than waking up to a cup of warm Apple Pie coffee.

It's getting cold and the leaves have mostly fallen for the season. Hang onto what makes Central New York great by pouring a hot glass of apple pie in the morning. Whether you like flavored coffee or not, you can't resist the taste of apple pie.

Out With The Fall, In With The Holidays

Though it is sad this flavor is going away for the year, Utica Coffee is happy to welcome back other favorites for the winter season.

Credit - Utica Coffee Roasting Company Credit - Utica Coffee Roasting Company loading...

Get festive and try a Gingerbread Latte. The sweet treat will start your morning off right, with flavors of gingerbread, cinnamon, and white chocolate. It's a Christmas cookie in a cup, how sweet!

Utica Coffee also wants you to get into spirit with their first ever advent calendar. Count down to Christmas each day with 25 individually packed 2oz coffee bags.

Order it today for yourself or someone you'd love to surprise for the holidays by visiting their website.

