Soccer fans in Central New York can finally start planning their winter weekends.

Utica City FC’s full 2025 season schedule is here. According to CNYHomePage.com, the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) officially released its complete schedule revealing that for the first time ever, all eight teams will play each other in 96 games between November and March.

“With the support of Fastbreak AI and the hard work of our league staff, this year’s schedule is one of the most balanced in MASL history,” MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer said in a statement. “Fans across the league will have the opportunity to experience every team battling it out on the road to the MASL Championship, making this season one of the most exciting yet.”

A Season Built for Fans

For Utica City FC fans, the excitement starts early. The team’s home opener is also its season opener, happening Sunday, December 7th at 3PM at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Kansas City Comets. UCFC and the Comets will also square off again in Utica for their second matchup before meeting a final time on February 22nd in Missouri at the Cable Dahmer Arena.

Home Opener Set for December 7

The schedule is friendly to local fans early on. UCFC will open the season with four straight home games, including a rematch of last year’s playoff face-off against the Baltimore Blast on Wednesday, December 31st. Baltimore took the edge last season with a 6-2 playoff win, but this year’s six-game slate between the rivals (three in each city) promises plenty of intensity.

Like last year, Utica will hit the West Coast mid-season, facing the Empire Strykers on February 5th and the powerhouse San Diego Sockers on February 7th. Those teams return the favor later in the season, with San Diego visiting January 11th and Empire closing out UCFC’s home slate on March 22nd.

Season Finale and Playoff Hopes

The regular season wraps up March 29th, with playoff details expected to be released before the first kickoff. You can check out the schedule below:

