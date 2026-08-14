If you travel through North Utica via North Genesee Street, get ready for some major upgrades.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $62 million project that is set to completely revamp the area.

Brett Hall Brett Hall

New Bridges

Two bridges that have been standing for 61 years over the Mohawk River and the Erie Canal are about to be replaced.

READ MORE: NY Post Takes Shots At Utica, But Did They Get The Facts Right?

The new structures are designed to be much more durable while giving drivers a smoother, safer ride right off the New York State Thruway.

Brett Hall Brett Hall

Safe Paths for All

The project also includes a 10-foot shared use paths along both sides of North Genesee Street, stretching from Wurz Avenue down to the Thruway.

Get our free mobile app

Plus, the project will include smarter traffic signals, dedicated left-turn lanes and the region's very first pedestrian hybrid beacon to keep foot traffic extra safe.

A Welcoming Sight

Crews will add fresh landscaping, modern lighting, upgraded drainage and better signage.

Business access points are also being redesigned to streamline traffic flow and reduce crashes.

Brad Ferguson Brad Ferguson

When To Expect Changes

Construction will be rolled out in stages to keep traffic moving and the whole project is slated for wrap-up by December 2028.

READ MORE: Red Cross Facing Funding Loss Following State Fair Changes

An $18.2 million federal RAISE grant will help back the project and over the last decade Utica has seen numerous upgrades.

These are part of a major $150 million state infrastructure investment within the City of Utica.