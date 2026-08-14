A $62 Million Transformation Coming To North Genesee Street
If you travel through North Utica via North Genesee Street, get ready for some major upgrades.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $62 million project that is set to completely revamp the area.
New Bridges
Two bridges that have been standing for 61 years over the Mohawk River and the Erie Canal are about to be replaced.
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The new structures are designed to be much more durable while giving drivers a smoother, safer ride right off the New York State Thruway.
Safe Paths for All
The project also includes a 10-foot shared use paths along both sides of North Genesee Street, stretching from Wurz Avenue down to the Thruway.
Plus, the project will include smarter traffic signals, dedicated left-turn lanes and the region's very first pedestrian hybrid beacon to keep foot traffic extra safe.
A Welcoming Sight
Crews will add fresh landscaping, modern lighting, upgraded drainage and better signage.
Business access points are also being redesigned to streamline traffic flow and reduce crashes.
When To Expect Changes
Construction will be rolled out in stages to keep traffic moving and the whole project is slated for wrap-up by December 2028.
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An $18.2 million federal RAISE grant will help back the project and over the last decade Utica has seen numerous upgrades.
These are part of a major $150 million state infrastructure investment within the City of Utica.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams