F.X. Matt Brewing Company in Utica has something to celebrate.

What F.X. Matt Brewing Won This Year

Our hometown brewery just grabbed three big wins at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship, including two gold medals and a silver. The local favorite took home top honors for its Saranac Root Beer and Blueberry Blonde Ale, plus a silver for the iconic Utica Club Pilsener Lager.

In a field packed with national competition, F.X. Matt’s handcrafted Saranac Root Beer won gold in the spiced adult root beer category, and their Blueberry Blonde grabbed gold in the American-style fruit beer category. Utica Club, which is famous for being the first beer sold after Prohibition, earned a silver medal in the American-style lager division.

“These awards represent the passion, consistency, and craftsmanship of our brewing team,” said Fred Matt, president of F.X. Matt Brewing Company. “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized across categories ranging from craft soda to legacy beer brands.”

A Legacy of Craftsmanship in Central New York

Known for its deep local roots and commitment to quality, F.X. Matt Brewing has been crafting beer and non-alcoholic beverages in Central New York for more than a century. From classic favorites like Utica Club to innovative seasonal brews and nostalgic sodas, the brewery continues to blend tradition with fresh flavor.

Winning at the U.S. Open Beer Championship puts the spotlight not just on the products, but on the entire team behind them. And for fans of F.X. Matt Brewing, it’s just another reason to raise a glass. Cheers to more award-winning beverages right here in Utica.

