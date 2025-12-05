If you’ve ever been to the Utica St. Patrick’s Day Parade, you already know it’s one of the most exciting days of the year in the Mohawk Valley.

The music, the green, the Guinness, the dancing, it all blends together into this giant burst of community pride that somehow makes a chilly March morning feel like a party. And now, organizers are looking for the person who gets to lead the whole thing.

How to Nominate a Grand Marshal

The Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee has officially opened nominations for the 2026 parade grand marshal, and they’re accepting submissions through December 31st 2025. If someone in your life immediately pops into your mind, the neighbor who volunteers for everything, the local business owner always giving back, the lifelong Utican who never misses a chance to support the community, this is the moment to shine a little light on them. Nomination forms are posted on uticasaintpatricksdayparade.org, and it only takes a couple minutes to throw someone’s name in.

What the Grand Marshal Represents

What’s really special about the grand marshal role is that it isn’t limited to folks who are active in Irish cultural groups, although plenty of past marshals certainly have been. Instead, the committee looks for someone whose service reaches across the Mohawk Valley. Basically, they want a person whose kindness, commitment and presence have made this area a better place to live. The grand marshal becomes a symbol of community spirit throughout the entire St. Patrick’s season, attending events and representing the parade with pride.

When the 2026 Grand Marshal Will Be Announced

Once the committee sorts through all the nominations, they’ll reveal the 2026 grand marshal on January 24th at Five Points Public House in Utica. If you’ve never been to one of these announcement nights, they’re genuinely fun. It’s a free event, open to everyone, with live Irish music from Old Friends and the kind of upbeat energy that makes the middle of winter feel a little brighter.

Details for the 2026 Parade

And of course, the big event itself isn’t far behind. New York State’s third-largest St. Patrick’s Day parade will hit Genesee Street at 10AM on Saturday, March 14th. Thousands of people line the street every year, bundled up in green and ready to celebrate. For updates, you can follow the parade on Facebook or check out more info at uticasaintpatricksdayparade.org.

