In Upstate New York, porch pirates come in all shapes and sizes.

Most people think of shady folks sneaking up in hoodies to snag packages, but one Plattsburgh resident learned the real threat has fur, stripes, and an adorable little bandit mask. Yep, their security camera caught a raccoon pulling off the ultimate heist.

The box in question held $93 worth of pet food, which the raccoon clearly decided was his birthright. The critter managed to open the plastic mail bin, shred the package like it was wrapping paper on Christmas morning, and then sit down for an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Forget DoorDash—this guy basically had a gourmet meal delivered straight to his paws.

The good news? Thanks to the camera footage, the resident got a full refund from Chewy, according to WPTZ. The bad news? The raccoon might’ve taken that as an invitation to set up permanent residency.

Since then, the security camera has caught him coming back at night, rummaging around like he’s checking for Amazon Prime deliveries. You can almost hear him thinking: “Any more snacks in here, or do I need to file a complaint with customer service?”

Honestly, you’ve got to admire the dedication. Most porch pirates hit once and disappear. This little guy? He’s casing the place like it’s Ocean’s Eleven: Backyard Edition. The only thing missing is a tiny raccoon getaway driver waiting in the bushes.

So if your next Chewy order goes missing in Plattsburgh, don’t blame the neighbors. Blame the raccoon with expensive taste.