As the leaves start turning and cider begins flowing, Upstate New York transforms into fall magic. Sure, pumpkin patches and apple orchards are the classic go-tos, but let’s be honest—there’s a whole lot more going on once sweater weather hits.

Across Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Cortland, and Onondaga counties, fall brings an incredible lineup of local festivals that celebrate everything. Whether you're into live music, hands-on farm fun, or just want to sip cider while surrounded by peak foliage, here’s your must-see list of 2025 fall festivals. Double-check event websites or social media pages as dates approach—fall weather (and event details) can shift.

Oneida County

2025 Clinton Fall Fest & Off the Hill Challenge

This one feels like the heart of a Hallmark movie. Set on the picturesque Clinton Village Green, it’s a mix of small-town charm, local artisans, food vendors, and all-ages fun. Plus, the “Off the Hill Challenge” adds a little active adventure to the mix.

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Location: Clinton Village Green, Clinton, NY

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2025 City of Oneida Fall Festival

Think of this as Oneida’s seasonal street party. It’s a general fall celebration—music, vendors, good food, and local pride all wrapped in crisp autumn air.

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Location: Downtown Oneida, NY

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

2025 Riggie Run in Utica

Fun, food, and a uniquely Utica twist—this community race brings the city together like only a tray of chicken riggies can. Whether you're running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines, the Riggie Run is full of flavor and heart.

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2025

Location: Marcy, NY

Time: Race begins at 11:00 AM

Herkimer County

2025 Herkimer College Fall Fest

Where else can you find axe throwing, wagon rides, a car show, and solar stargazing in one afternoon? This event is open to the public and promises a packed lineup for families and fall fanatics alike.

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Location: Herkimer College, Herkimer, NY

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Madison County

2025 60th Annual Madison County Craft Festival

This craft show is a big deal—and rightfully so. From artisan booths to wine tastings and live music, it blends traditional festival vibes with some seriously elevated offerings.

Date: September 6–7, 2025

Location: Madison County Historical Society, Oneida, NY

Time: Sat: 10–5, Sun: 10–4

2025 Madison Central School District Fall Festival

Cozy, community-centered, and perfect for families. This PTO-run festival brings local fall traditions to life in a way that feels truly heartfelt.

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Location: Madison Central School, Madison, NY

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Cortland County

2025 The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest

USA Today called it one of the top fall festivals in the country—and they weren’t wrong. Giant pumpkins, carnival rides, artisan vendors, live music, and a "Pumpkin Pub"? Count us in.

Date: October 4–5, 2025

Location: Courthouse Park, Downtown Cortland, NY

Time: Sat: 10–8, Sun: 10–5

Onondaga County

2025 OnFarm Fest

This one’s perfect for families or anyone curious about where their food comes from. Local farms open up for free tours and hands-on experiences—plus cider, music, and plenty of photo ops.

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Location: Various farms across Onondaga County

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2025 Cazenovia Fall Fest Weekend

Think of this as the fall festival sampler platter: art events, spooky cocktails, beer releases, “Pumpkin Chuckin’,” and even a Ceme-Terrarium workshop. It spans several days, so plan accordingly.

Date: October 2–5, 2025

Location: Throughout Cazenovia, NY (multiple locations)

2025 Ponies and Pumpkin Spice at Lorenzo Historic Site

Sunday, October 5, 2025, 12–3 PM. Fall vibes meet vintage elegance.

2025 Abbott Farms Fall Fest

Yes, they have apple picking—but also an apple cannon, tube slides, wagon rides, and a full-on autumn playground for kids and adults alike. It runs all season long, so go more than once.

Date: Weekends, Sept 6–Oct 26, 2025

Location: Abbott Farms, Baldwinsville, NY

2025 Critz Farms Fall Harvest Celebration

This is the fall spot for grown-ups too. Sip cider, hear live music, eat from food trucks, and watch how cider is made while still enjoying all the farm-y goodness of the season.

Date: Weekends, Sept 13–Oct 19, 2025

Location: Critz Farms, Cazenovia, NY

2025 LaFayette Apple Festival

A long-standing favorite, now in its 52nd year! It’s all things apples, from fresh pies to cider, and even a vintage apple press experience for kids. Bring your sweet tooth and your camera.

Date: October 11–12, 2025

Location: LaFayette, NY

Ulster County (But Worth the Drive!)

2025 Rosendale International Pickle Festival

It’s quirky. It���s briny. It’s absolutely worth the drive. With 100+ vendors, tons of pickle varieties, crafts, and live music—it’s truly a one-of-a-kind fall event.

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Location: Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz, NY

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tickets: $5 entry (kids under 12 free)

We Love Fall

Fall in Upstate New York is more than just pumpkin spice—it’s packed with character, creativity, and community. Whether you’re hopping farm to farm in Onondaga or heading down to Rosendale for pickle mania, there’s something here to shake up your usual fall weekend routine. Double-check event websites or social media pages as dates approach—fall weather (and event details) can shift.

