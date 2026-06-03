New Yorkers and the Art of Leaving Things Behind

If there’s one thing New York proves over and over again, it’s that life moves fast — sometimes faster than what people remember to bring with them.

Uber’s latest report on forgotten ride items shows just how common it’s become for riders to step out of a car and immediately realize something didn’t make it with them.

Phones are still the usual suspect, along with wallets, earbuds, and shopping bags — the kind of stuff you’d expect in a city where people are juggling a million things at once.

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Not Just Phones and Wallets

Every so often, though, the forgetfulness takes a turn into the unexpected. Across Uber rides, people have managed to leave behind everything from travel documents to medical gear — and in some cases, items so random they almost sound made up.

READ MORE: You Can Camp in New York for Free This Summer

It’s a reminder that rideshare drivers see just about everything New Yorkers carry through their day.

In a city that never slows down, attention to detail can sometimes be the first thing to go.

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The Most Unique Lost Items

Dentures with 2 teeth

Breast milk

Human hair

Donny Osmond group picture

Ankle monitor

420 donuts

George Washington hospital discharge papers

Sack of marbles

Oxygen tank

Gold mouth grillz

Brand new mini fridge

1 red bottom Louboutin heel

Electrical Harness

Live fish

Mannequin

Two Trees

Cape with the Statue of Liberty on it

$200.00 worth of Temu items

Grass

A textured photo with a rhinestoned picture of Jesus

See all 50 unique items left behind over the past year.

Only in NYC

What stands out most isn’t just what gets left behind — it’s how often it happens in a place like New York. The constant movement, packed schedules, and nonstop pace all add up to a city where forgetting something in an Uber isn’t really surprising anymore… It’s almost expected.

Uber’s advice stays pretty simple: take one last look before you close the door. Because in New York, what you forget in the back seat usually turns into tomorrow’s “you’re not going to believe this” story.