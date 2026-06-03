The Strangest Things New York Uber Riders Forget Every Day

The Strangest Things New York Uber Riders Forget Every Day

Matthew Horwood, Getty Images

New Yorkers and the Art of Leaving Things Behind

If there’s one thing New York proves over and over again, it’s that life moves fast — sometimes faster than what people remember to bring with them.

Uber’s latest report on forgotten ride items shows just how common it’s become for riders to step out of a car and immediately realize something didn’t make it with them.

Phones are still the usual suspect, along with wallets, earbuds, and shopping bags — the kind of stuff you’d expect in a city where people are juggling a million things at once.

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Not Just Phones and Wallets

Every so often, though, the forgetfulness takes a turn into the unexpected. Across Uber rides, people have managed to leave behind everything from travel documents to medical gear — and in some cases, items so random they almost sound made up.

READ MORE: You Can Camp in New York for Free This Summer

It’s a reminder that rideshare drivers see just about everything New Yorkers carry through their day.

In a city that never slows down, attention to detail can sometimes be the first thing to go.

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The Most Unique Lost Items

Dentures with 2 teeth
Breast milk
Human hair
Donny Osmond group picture
Ankle monitor
420 donuts
George Washington hospital discharge papers
Sack of marbles
Oxygen tank
Gold mouth grillz
Brand new mini fridge
1 red bottom Louboutin heel
Electrical Harness
Live fish
Mannequin
Two Trees
Cape with the Statue of Liberty on it
$200.00 worth of Temu items
Grass
A textured photo with a rhinestoned picture of Jesus

See all 50 unique items left behind over the past year.

Only in NYC

What stands out most isn’t just what gets left behind — it’s how often it happens in a place like New York. The constant movement, packed schedules, and nonstop pace all add up to a city where forgetting something in an Uber isn’t really surprising anymore… It’s almost expected.

Uber’s advice stays pretty simple: take one last look before you close the door. Because in New York, what you forget in the back seat usually turns into tomorrow’s “you’re not going to believe this” story.

Everything New York Has to Offer From A to Z

New York is more than just the Big Apple. The Empire State has so much to offer. From mountains and waterfalls to castles and kaleidoscopes, see everything from A to Z you can enjoy.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: new york city, uber, Utica News
Categories: TSM