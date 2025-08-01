Central New York’s hottest new concert spot is back at it with another big night of live music under the stars.

After a successful summer kickoff featuring rising country star Ashley Cooke, The Haven in Chittenango is gearing up for its next unforgettable show—and it promises to be just as electric.

Set against the one-of-a-kind backdrop, The Haven blends music, drinks, and a truly wild setting—literally. With giraffes and zebras roaming nearby, this venue offers a concert experience like no other.

Fans can enjoy great food and drinks while watching their favorite artists perform, all while surrounded by the sounds (and sights) of an African safari.

Another Country Concert

The stage is set for another big name in country music to take over The Haven. Known for gritty vocals, high-energy performances, and hit songs that fans can’t stop singing, this artist brings a bold sound and plenty of heart to the stage.

If you loved the vibe of the Ashley Cooke show, get ready—Tyler Farr is next. From “Redneck Crazy” to “A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” his setlist is packed with fan favorites. Don’t wait—this is one wild concert you won’t want to miss on Friday, September 19.

Tickets are $30 in advance for premium seating and $20 general admission.

Summer Parties on the Patio

The Haven will also be hosting 'Party on the Patio' events every Thursday night during the summer that bring together the best of live music, good food, and stunning views.

Stay connected and follow us Facebook for a band schedule release for summer 2025.

With cozy lawn seating, a full bar, and the magic of live animals just steps away, The Haven is fast becoming Central New York’s most unique live music destination.