Two More Tornadoes Confirmed in New York

New York has added two more tornadoes to the 2026 tally, and both happened during Thursday evening’s severe storms in Saratoga County.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado near Wilton and a much weaker EF-0 tornado near Ruggles Road.

Thankfully, neither tornado resulted in any reported injuries or deaths.

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The Wilton Tornado Packed 110-MPH Winds

The stronger of the two tornadoes touched down around 6:05 PM Thursday, August 27, near Greylock Drive and Glenburnie Drive, west of the Northway.

The EF-1 tornado had estimated peak winds of 110 mph and stayed on the ground for about five minutes. It traveled 1.75 miles and reached a maximum width of 250 yards.

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The tornado crossed the Northway and snapped trees between the Northway and Edie Road before finally falling apart near the Wilton Wildlife Preserve.

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A Second Tornado Hit Just Minutes Later

At about 6:10 PM, another tornado developed near Ruggles Road and Preserve Way.

This one was much weaker, earning an EF-0 rating with estimated winds of 85 mph. It was also extremely brief, lasting roughly one minute and traveling just 0.19 miles.

The National Weather Service says the tornado uprooted several softwood trees in the area.

Confirmed New York Tornadoes in 2026

These two Saratoga County tornadoes are the latest additions to what has turned into a pretty active tornado season for New York.

As of August 30, 2026, New York has recorded 16 confirmed tornadoes.

Machias (Cattaraugus County) — March 31, 2026 — EF-1

— March 31, 2026 — EF-1 Farmersville (Cattaraugus County) — April 15, 2026 — EF-0

— April 15, 2026 — EF-0 Machias (Cattaraugus County) — April 15, 2026 — EF-0

— April 15, 2026 — EF-0 Hammond (St. Lawrence County) — May 29, 2026 — EF-0

— May 29, 2026 — EF-0 Cortland (Cortland County) — June 18, 2026 — EF-0

— June 18, 2026 — EF-0 Rock Stream (Yates County) — June 18, 2026 — EF-1

— June 18, 2026 — EF-1 Croghan (Lewis County) — June 30, 2026 — EF-1

— June 30, 2026 — EF-1 Pittsfield (Otsego County) — June 30, 2026 — EF-1

— June 30, 2026 — EF-1 Sanford to Hancock (Broome/Delaware Counties) — July 18, 2026 — EF-1

— July 18, 2026 — EF-1 Greene - Touchdown 1 (Chenango County) — July 21, 2026 — EF-1

— July 21, 2026 — EF-1 Greene - Touchdown 2 (Chenango County) — July 21, 2026 — EF-1

— July 21, 2026 — EF-1 Purchase (Westchester County) — July 21, 2026 — EF-0

— July 21, 2026 — EF-0 South Brookfield (Madison County) — July 29, 2026 — EF-0

— July 29, 2026 — EF-0 Atlantic Beach (Nassau County) — August 20, 2026 — EF-1

— August 20, 2026 — EF-1 Gansevoort / Ruggles Road (Saratoga County) — August 27, 2026 — EF-0

— August 27, 2026 — EF-0 Wilton / Saratoga Springs (Saratoga County) — August 27, 2026 — EF-1