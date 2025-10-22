Two New York communities were shaken by tragic hunting incidents, highlighting both the dedication of search teams and the risks of venturing into the woods.

In Otsego County, a 67-year-old man from Remsen was reported missing by his spouse.

Forest Rangers quickly joined the search alongside the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services, Garratsville and Laurens Fire Departments, New York State Police, and staff from New York State Parks.

The search focused on Gilbert Lake State Park, with rangers assigning areas for teams to cover.

In the early hours of the morning, Sheriff’s Deputy Thornhill and his team located the man deceased in his tree stand. Rangers carefully used a rope system to extricate him and turned him over to the county coroner.

Second Missing Hunter Found Deceased

In Schuyler County, a 36-year-old man from Alpine had been missing for two days.

His car was found in the parking area of Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area by a friend, prompting a large-scale search.

Forest Rangers teamed up with the Schuyler County and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Offices, Amigo Search and Rescue, and roughly 40 volunteers from eight local fire departments.

Despite using drones, K9 units, and linear search techniques, initial efforts came up empty. Sadly, the man was found deceased in the WMA woods on October 17 at 1:10 p.m.

Rangers turned him over to the Tompkins County Coroner’s Office, and the investigation was passed to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department.

Both incidents were heartbreaking outcomes to massive, coordinated efforts involving multiple agencies and local volunteers.

While the community mourns, these tragedies serve as reminders of the importance of safety, communication, and preparedness when hunting or exploring remote areas.