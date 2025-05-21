Where in Central New York can you combine classic pinball and classic rides?

What To Expect At The Cruise-In

A Car Cruise-In will be held at Two Cousins Pinball of Marcy on Wednesday, May 28th between 5PM - 8PM. They will have plenty for you to see and enjoy including a 50/50 raffle, giveaways, food from Motley Chew and music by "The Singing DJ". Also enjoy the Pinball Hall which is open.

Cruise-In to Two Cousins Pinball for a night of roaring engines, shiny chrome, and of course, pinball! Join us to show off your ride and meet fellow enthusiasts, or just stroll through and admire all the vehicles.

After you enjoy the cruise-in, the pinball hall will be open from 5:30PM - 9:30PM for open play of all pinball machines, as well as billiards, darts, bubble hockey and arcade games. The admission for open play is $25 for Unlimited Play, or $15 for One-Hour.

About Two Cousins Pinball

Two Cousins Pinball is a fun, laid-back spot where you can play over 30 different pinball machines from the last 50 years- and the lineup’s always changing. But it’s not just about pinball, they’ve got arcade games, pool, darts, bubble hockey, foosball, and plenty of space to hang out with friends, family, or fellow pinball fans. Whether you're looking to join a league, compete in a tournament, or just host a cool party or event, Two Cousins Pinball is the place to be.

"Two Cousins Pinball offers competitive, IFPA, and recreational tournaments as well as league play."

You can learn more about them online here.

