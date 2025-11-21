If you’re looking for a truly magical holiday experience, Turning Stone’s world-famous Gingerbread Village is calling your name.

Every year, visitors flock to see this incredible display of edible artistry, and this year it’s bigger—and sweeter—than ever.

Nationally Recognized

The elaborate holiday tradition has been recognized for several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best gingerbread villages in the country.

Thousands travel to Verona, New York, to see one of the largest gingerbread displays in the Northeast every year at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Last year's display was inspired by holiday films and TV specials, with a train traveling through everything from Rudolph and Frosty to the Grinch and Elf.

Christmas Around the World

The theme this year? Christmas Around the World, which transforms the village into a global adventure where you can explore different countries without ever leaving the resort. From a cozy Japanese log cabin to an Italian train station, each creation is a tiny masterpiece, bursting with color, detail, and festive cheer.

The resort’s award-winning pastry team has outdone itself this year, using 1,000 pounds of royal icing, 400 pounds of gingerbread, 20 gallons of molasses, 100 pounds of fondant, and 700 pounds of candy to build a village that represents nine countries.

The Gingerbread Village is open from Tuesday, November 25, through New Year’s Day and can be found near the main entrance of the resort, by The Commons shopping boutiques.

Christmas at Turning Stone

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Turning Stone goes all out for the holidays. The resort sparkles with more than two million LED lights, 130 illuminated Christmas trees, a massive 50-foot tree with a six-foot topper, a 32-foot tree inside the Emerald Lobby, and 70 glowing lamppost motifs featuring reindeer, ornaments, and other festive designs.

Everywhere you look, the lights twinkle and the decorations dazzle, creating a true winter wonderland.

Whether you’re visiting with family, friends, or just treating yourself, the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.