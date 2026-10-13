Ever been pulled over and thought, "Wait, I was already in a turn-only lane, why do I need to signal?"

It is a super common debate among New York drivers.

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You are trapped between concrete barriers or pinned by solid white lines, with nowhere to go except the way the arrow points.

So, do you really need to flick that lever?

The short answer is a resounding yes.

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash judges gavel and open book on table

The Law In New York State

Under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1163, the rule is crystal clear.

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You must signal whenever you turn or move right or left on a roadway, provided other traffic might be affected.

The statute does not offer a free pass just because the lane itself is mandatory.

Drivers often try to beat the ticket in traffic court by arguing that nobody could have been confused since the lane only went one way.

But judges across the state routinely reject that defense.

The Reason

Think about it from the perspective of pedestrians crossing the street, cyclists sharing the road, or oncoming traffic trying to gauge your movements.

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They can't always see the faded pavement arrows under your tires, but they can see your blinking lights.

Plus, state law technically requires you to signal continuously for at least 100 feet before making your move, even if you entered the turn lane further back.

Photo by Kayven on Unsplash A person holding a ticket in their hand

Tickets and Points

Skipping that blinker might seem harmless, but it is a two-point moving violation that can hit your wallet with fines and state surcharges.

drivers

So next time you are funneling into a dedicated right- or left-turn lane, do yourself a favor and keep that signal clicking.

It takes zero effort and keeps a pesky traffic ticket off your record.