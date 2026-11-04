Tully's Getting Closer to Opening in New Hartford

If you've been waiting for Tully's to open in New Hartford, things are finally starting to come together. Crews are on site working to get the restaurant ready at The Orchard Shopping Plaza, in the former Uno's Pizzeria & Grill building on Clinton Street.

After months of waiting, there's now a target opening date of November 17. Although judging by the work still going on inside, there's plenty left to do before the first chicken tenders hit the table.

Menus Are Printed, But There's Still Work to Do

I stopped by to see how things were coming along, and while there's definitely progress, the inside still looks like a work in progress.

There was one encouraging sign, though. I spotted printed menus, which makes things feel a little more real!

We're getting closer to being able to sit down, order some food, and finally see what all the excitement is about.

Get our free mobile app

Tully's Is Hiring in New Hartford

Another sign that opening day is getting closer? They're hiring!

Tully's is looking for people to join the team at its new New Hartford location. Positions are available in several areas, including servers, bartenders, hosts, and takeout.

READ MORE: End of an Era - CNY Jewelry Store Closing After 136 Years

READ MORE: Outback Steakhouse in Clay to Become Rise N Shine Diner

Full-time and part-time opportunities are available. You can check out openings and apply at Tullysgoodtimes.com/careers.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

First Tully's in Oneida County

This will be the first Tully's Good Times in Oneida County, giving local fans a much closer option instead of making the drive to Syracuse.

The restaurant is part of the family-owned Upstate New York chain known for its chicken tenders, burgers, wings, and casual sports-bar atmosphere.

November 17th is the target opening date, so we'll see if they can get everything ready in time.

I wouldn't start lining up just yet, but it looks like New Hartford could be getting some good times very soon! A nice change from all the businesses closing this year.