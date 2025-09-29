Across Central and Upstate New York, communities are decking out their cars, loading up on sweets, and putting together safe, family-friendly Halloween fun. Here’s a look at some of the biggest and spookiest Trunk Or Treat events happening this October:

***If you have an event to add to this list, email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com.

Saturday, October 11 – Trunk or Treat at The Old Stone Fort (Schoharie County)

Step back into history while the kids score candy. Hosted at the Old Stone Fort Museum, this one blends Halloween fun with local history. Event Info

Saturday, October 18 – Community-Wide Trunk or Treat at The Grand of Utica

From 11AM to 2PM, families can trick-or-treat and vote on their favorite decorated trunk. Expect plenty of sweets, festive décor, and community spirit. Call Jamie at 315-797-7392 for more details.

Saturday, October 18 – Trunk or Treat PY (Penn Yan, Yates County)

The Downtown Business Council turns the Finger Lakes into Halloween central. Event Info

Friday, October 24 – Trunk or Treat at Clifton Common (Clifton Park)

The Capital Region gets in on the fun with decorated cars and lots of candy. Event Info

Friday, October 24 – Junior League of Elmira Corning Trunk or Treat

Head to Elmira for a Southern Tier tradition of costumes and candy in a safe, family-friendly space. Event Info

Saturday, October 25 – South Rome Trunk or Treat (6–8 PM)

This one draws hundreds of families each year, and registration for trunks fills up fast. Join the Facebook group to keep up with new themes.

Saturday, October 25 – James Cars of Rome Trunk or Treat

Now in its 3rd year, this Rome event includes candy, costumes, a prize for best costume, and even a food truck.

Saturday, October 25 – Trunk or Treat at Long Point State Park (Chautauqua County)

Take the kids to the park for a Western NY Halloween celebration. Event Info

Saturday, October 25 – Trunk or Treat at Varin Enterprises / Supply Wagon Rentals (Johnstown)

The Fulton Montgomery Chamber helps host this family-friendly night. Event Info

Saturday, October 25 – Trunk-or-Treat at Up Yonda Farm (Bolton Landing)

The Adirondacks get spooky with decorated trunks and Halloween treats. Event Info

Saturday, October 25 – Trunk-or-Treat in Bath (Steuben County)

The Central Steuben Chamber helps bring this to life, with multiple local organizations hosting. Event Info

Sunday, October 26 – Schuyler Volunteer Fire Company Trunk or Treat (6–8 PM)

This is their 2nd annual, hosted at 120 Newport Road in Utica. Anyone can set up a vehicle and hand out candy.

Sunday, October 26 – American Legion Post 348 Trunk or Treat (3–6 PM)

Kids get candy plus free hot dogs and juice at this family-friendly Rome tradition.

Wednesday, October 29 – Trunk or Treat at 801 North James Street, Rome (4:30–6:30 PM)

A midweek stop for tricks, treats, and a little extra sugar rush.

