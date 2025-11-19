Nothing says Christmas like the fresh scent and vibrant green of a real tree. The look, the feel, and especially the smell of a natural tree bring that warm, homey atmosphere we all love during the holiday season.

From the twinkle of lights reflecting off pine needles to the ritual of carefully choosing the perfect tree, it’s a tradition that makes Christmas feel truly special.

But this year, one of the area’s beloved Christmas tree farms will be taking a break.

Trenton Trees on Prospect Road in Remsen, a favorite destination for families looking to create lasting holiday memories, will be closed for the 2025 season.

Get our free mobile app

The decision wasn’t easy, but the farm’s owners want to give their trees time to grow and flourish, ensuring that when they reopen, visitors will have an even better selection of beautiful, healthy trees to choose from.

"We’ll miss all of our wonderful customers, but look forward to seeing you all next year."

READ MORE: 11 Magical New York Towns Perfect for a Hallmark-Style Christmas

arlutz73 arlutz73 loading...

More Stunning Trees in 2026

While it’s disappointing for those who have made visiting Trenton Trees part of their annual tradition, there’s a silver lining. By allowing the inventory to grow, the farm is investing in its future—meaning even more stunning, sustainably grown trees for years to come.

READ MORE: Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World Worth the Drive

For those who love the environmental benefits of real trees, the wait will be worth it. Natural trees are biodegradable, help support local farms, and bring a touch of nature indoors in a way artificial trees simply can’t.

Trenton Trees plans to welcome visitors back in November of 2026, and when they do, the farm will be ready to make this Central New York holiday season brighter than ever.

If you and your family are looking for a real tree this year, there are plenty of places in Central New York.