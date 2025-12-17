A longtime restaurant inside Utica’s Union Station is preparing to close its doors, and the timing couldn’t be more difficult for the owner.

After more than 20 years of operation, Trackside will officially shut down on December 20, 2025. The announcement came in an emotional social media post from the owner, who shared that the closure is happening while she is also grieving the loss of her husband of 33 years.

In the post, she described being under immense pressure — juggling funeral arrangements, saying goodbye to a partner and business companion, and now dealing with the sudden reality of losing the restaurant space.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Refunding Deposits & Canceling Events

She said the restaurant recently signed what was believed to be a new five-year lease, making the decision even more confusing and painful.

Get our free mobile app

Adding to the stress are the practical details that come with closing a business, such as refunding deposits, canceling private events, and breaking the news to loyal customers who have celebrated milestones at the restaurant for decades.

READ MORE: New CNY Store Is Helping Local Schools One Purchase at a Time

County's Side of the Story

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, however, tells a different side of the story.

According to a statement from the county, Trackside’s lease actually expired back in October 2022. Since then, the restaurant has been operating on a month-to-month basis.

County officials state that Trackside was notified in writing in August that the tenancy would terminate at the close of the 2025 calendar year.

Trackside is not the only tenant affected. Several leases at Union Station have not been renewed. "These changes are part of a larger effort to reorganize Union Station in preparation for a planned capital project," said Picente.

Not the End for Trackside

While emotions are raw, the owner says this isn’t the end — just a painful pause. She plans to reopen elsewhere in the future, carrying the restaurant’s legacy forward, even as she navigates an incredibly difficult chapter personally and professionally.