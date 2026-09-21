There are few store names bigger than Toy's "R" Us. And it's been a while since Central New Yorkers have been inside one. The New Hartford location closed its doors in June of 2018.

But toy lovers and collectors can start to feel hopeful as Toys "R" Us is launching a nationwide retail expansion as its largest brick-and-mortar push since its 2017-2018 bankruptcy and restructuring.

Expansion Details

The company announced plans to open 120 new standalone stores across the U.S. just in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season. This brings the total number of standalone Toys "R" Us locations in the country to 160.

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The rollout is being done in partnership with the Go! Retail Group.

While many of these stores are ramping up for the holidays, a significant number are expected to operate year-round.

Aside from these standalone brick-and-mortar stores, Toys "R" Us continues to maintain its presence inside Macy's department stores, airport locations, and Navy Exchange shops.

Why It's Happening

Driven in part by adult collectors and parents seeking out the nostalgic experience, Toys "R" Us parent company WHP Global is leaning heavily back into physical retail.

The new stores will feature popular top-tier brands like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Pokémon, catering heavily to both children and the growing market of adult toy collectors.

Local Locations?

A Central New York location is entirely possible, but it might be a little further away that New Hartford.

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There have been sightings at Destiny USA in Syracuse of a poster hitting at a Toy's "R" Us location according to Syracuse History's social media.

While the exact list of all 120 store sites rolls out ahead of the holidays, major regional malls are prime targets for this type of rollout.

Do you remember Toys "R" Us in New Hartford?

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