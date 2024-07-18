Tornado Confirmed in Rome, New York

The National Weather Service confirmed what everyone in Rome already knew. A tornado touched down and it was a doozy.

An EF-2 twister hit on July 16, 2024 at 3:25 PM between the Erie Canal and Muck Road in Oneida County and ending ten minutes later. Although for those in the path those ten minutes probably felt like a lifetime.

The estimated maximum wind speed was 135 mph, with a path length of 5.25 miles, and a maximum width of 300 yards.

Tornado Damage

Two churches sustained significant damage to their roofs and steeples. Two large brick buildings sustained major damage. Falling bricks crushed multiple vehicles.

Vehicles & Homes Damaged

A vehicle was flipped in a parking lot, one recreational vehicle was pushed over; another was forced from the side of a house into a driveway, colliding with a parked car.

Hundreds of large trees were snapped or uprooted. A significant number of roofs, garage doors and windows suffered damage. Some yards and exterior walls were impaled by branches or other objects.

Additional Surveys

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton will be conducting two additional storm surveys on Thursday, July 18 2024. One will be near Canastota in Madison County. The other near Montour Falls in Schuyler County NY.

A final assessment and results of the survey are expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

Governor Tours Rome

Governor Kathy Hochul toured Rome on Wednesday, July 17 to see the damage first hand. She called it the worst natural disaster in the history of the city that will take months if not years to rebuild. But she also promised to provide any and all support needed for as long as it takes.

