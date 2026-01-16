Toka Bocca’s New Hartford location only opened its doors in March of 2025, bringing something completely different to the local food scene — a bold, global fusion concept built from scratch, full of creativity, culture, and intention.

Now, just months later, the Toka Bocca team has announced some difficult news. The New Hartford location has closed effective immediately, and the seasonal Old Forge restaurant will not reopen this year.

In a message shared with the community, the team said the decision followed months of reflection and some very hard conversations. Over the past three years, they poured their energy into building Toka Bocca into something truly unique.

From day one, our mission was to serve food made from scratch, inspired by cultures from around the world, and created with care, creativity, and soul. Every dish came from the heart, and every guest mattered to us.

Like many independent restaurants, TokaBocca faced ongoing staffing challenges and sustainability issues. More recently, the situation became even more personal when their Executive Chef needed to step away and be out of state to support his wife as she recovers from major surgery.

Life has a way of reminding us that behind every business are real people, real families, and real responsibilities.

They were also candid about the toll that building and maintaining multiple locations can take — long days, late nights, and significant time away from loved ones. At this point in their journey, the team said it was important to honor their humanity while protecting what they’ve built.

While the closures are bittersweet, this is not the end of the road for Toka Bocca. The Little Falls location remains open, and the team says they’re excited to refocus their full energy and creativity there as they move forward with renewed clarity and purpose.

For now, the message is one of gratitude — for the support, loyalty, and encouragement from the community — and optimism for what comes next.