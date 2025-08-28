One Central New York restaurant is shutting its doors after three years.

Toka Bocca on Mohawk Street in Herkimer is closing, but don't worry - it’s not goodbye forever.

The beloved local restaurant announced that it will not be renewing its lease at the current location, citing rising rent and other financial challenges as the driving factors behind the move.

The Herkimer location will serve its last customers on Saturday, August 30, 2025, marking the end of an era for the restaurant that has become a favorite gathering spot for the community over the years.

BOGO Free Happy Hour

Owners Chip, Joe, and Chef Lock expressed deep gratitude for the support they’ve received from patrons, calling the decision a difficult one. “We treasure the shared experiences with our guests and appreciate your patronage greatly."

To thank loyal customers, Toka Bocca is offering BOGO Free Happy Hour through their final day at the Herkimer location—a last chance to enjoy favorite dishes in the restaurant’s original space.

Moving to Little Falls

But the news isn’t all bittersweet. Toka Bocca has found a new home at 518 E. Main Street in Little Falls, just a 10-minute drive from Herkimer, in the space formerly occupied by the Copper Moose.

The team promises exciting changes at the new location, including a refreshed menu and a new setup to enhance the dining experience.

“We hope our customers understand this was not an easy decision,” the owners said. “It’s been an extremely challenging few years financially, but we are proud of what we’ve built from the ground up. None of it would have been possible without our amazing employees and the unwavering support of our community.”

Toka Bocca also has locations in New Hartford and Old Forge.