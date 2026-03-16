Storms, Snow, and Crazy Temps Heading to CNY

If you’ve got plans this afternoon, buckle up—Central New York is in for a wild ride.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today and into the early evening, with heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Further north, that rain will be snow, up to a foot of it.

An isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out either. It's a very slim chance but we've seen our fair share of twisters in CNY.

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Roller Coaster Temps

Just when you think you can pack away the winter coat, Mother Nature reminds us who’s boss.

Highs today are in the upper 60s, but by tomorrow we could see temperatures plunge into the mid-20s—a **40-degree swing** in less than 24 hours.

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One minute you’re enjoying spring-like weather, the next you’re digging the snow shovel out of the garage.

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Winter Isn’t Done Yet

Adding insult to injury, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect from 8 PM tonight through 8 AM Wednesday in Oswego County.

READ MORE: Spring Is Coming to New York… Just Not Anytime Soon

Lake effect snow will pile up, with totals of 6 to 12 inches possible in the heaviest bands.

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Bottom Line

Between thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy snow, and a 40-degree temperature swing, CNY’s weather is looking like a roller coaster.

Keep your apps handy, plan extra travel time, and maybe hold off on outdoor plans if you can.

It’s one of those days where Mother Nature really keeps you guessing.