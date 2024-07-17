Severe Storms Claim One Life in Central New York

A community is mourning the loss of one of their own after the severe storms that ripped through Central New York claimed a life.

One person was killed in Canastota from the storm on Tuesday, July, according to village administrator Jeremy Ryan, who said most of the damage was along Barlow Street where a mandatory evacuation was issued. No word on what happened or who was killed.

Shelter Set Up

Trees were torn down. Roofs ripped off homes. Cars flipped upside down and Ryan said at least one garage collapsed.

A shelter has been set up at the VFW on Canal Road for anyone who needs a place to stay.

Rome Tornado

Canastota is just one town left to pick up the pieces.

Rome was the hardest hit. A radar spotted tornado touched down, making it look like a bomb went off in the Copper City.

State of Emergency

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency and promised extra resources to help with cleanup efforts in Rome.

Help is also available for residents at 211Midyork.org. It's a free service that connects storm victims with community resources and services.

