Get ready, Central New York: The Pour is back for 2025.

What is The Pour?

This isn’t just any event. Whether you’re a Guinness aficionado, love a perfectly poured pint, or simply enjoy cheering on talented bartenders, this annual competition is a highlight of the fall season. Hosted by the AOH John C. Devereux Division 1, The Pour combines fun, skill, and tradition, all while raising money for a worthy cause.

Charity Focus: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

This year, the chosen charity is the Utica chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. SHP is a national nonprofit that makes sure no child has to sleep on the floor. Through volunteer efforts, the organization builds and delivers quality beds complete with mattresses and bedding to kids in need. Their motto says it all: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” By attending The Pour, you’re helping children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep and dream.

Competition Rounds Explained

So, what is The Pour all about? It’s a spirited battle of bartenders, and the competition is fierce. Participants face three rounds designed to test their skill and precision. The first round is The Perfect Pint, where competitors follow official Guinness Brewhouse rules to create that flawless, creamy head. Next comes The Perfect Half and Half, also known as a Black and Tan, which requires bartenders to layer Guinness over a pale ale or lager perfectly. The final round, The Shamrock, is where bartenders can show off their artistic side by etching a shamrock into the foam. Celebrity judges will be on hand to select the champion, but the real winner is the fun and camaraderie that fills the room.

Event Details: When and Where

The event takes place on September 16th at Five Points Public House and Event Center. Doors open at four in the afternoon, and the contest kicks off at six. For anyone interested in competing or sponsoring the event, registration details are available online here. And remember, this is a 21-and-over event, so come ready to celebrate responsibly.

17 of the Craziest New York Beer Names The names of these New York beers are absolutely insane. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips