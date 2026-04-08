Something New Is Coming to Verona

Something new is coming to Verona, taking over the former Recovery Sports Grill.

The Bunker, a sports bar and indoor golf experience with an existing location in New Hartford, is moving into the longtime restaurant space across from Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Known for its mix of food, drinks, and golf simulators, the concept blends a traditional bar atmosphere with a little extra entertainment built in.

If you’ve been to the New Hartford location, you know it’s not just about grabbing a burger—it’s also a place where you can hang out, play a round of virtual golf, and make a night out of it.

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Filling a Space With a Lot of History

The move comes after Recovery Sports Grill closed earlier this year following a 17-year run in Verona.

The restaurant, located right near Turning Stone, had become a staple for locals—known for everything from casual dinners to game nights and family get-togethers.

READ MORE: Sports Bar Closes in Central New York After 17 Years

Its closure left a noticeable hole in the area, especially for people used to stopping in before or after events at the casino.

“We are excited for The Bunker to open and know it will be a great addition to our area,” said Ray Halbritter, CEO of Turning Stone Enterprises.

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What’s Next

Construction and renovations are expected to begin soon as the space gets reworked for its new concept.

There’s no official opening date just yet, but more details—including timing and any grand-opening plans—are expected in the coming months.

For now, it’s a transition from something familiar to something new—but if The Bunker’s track record is any indication, that empty building won’t stay quiet for long.