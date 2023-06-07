First Tesla Electric Vehicle Showroom Coming to Upstate New York

Electric vehicle ownership will soon become a whole lot easier in Upstate New York.

The Oneida Indian Nation and Tesla are partnering up to develop the first showroom in the region. The 25,000-square-foot Tesla center will dramatically expand access to EV vehicles to more than 6 million Upstate New Yorkers – one-third of the state’s population.

“We are proud to expand access to EVs in Upstate New York,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “This initiative and partnership with Tesla align with the Nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship, the constant diversification of our enterprises and warm hospitality for all who enter our ancestral homelands.”

The Tesla showroom will be located at the current site of the SavOn convenience store in Canastota off Exit 34 on the New York State Thruway. It's expected to open by 2025 but you don't have to wait that long if you want to get a new EV. During construction, vehicle delivery will be available at Turning Stone starting the week of June 12.

More EV Charging Stations

More than 120 Level 2 EV chargers will be added to support the demand in Central New York.

“Tesla's partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation is an opportunity to make electric vehicles and charging infrastructure more accessible to Nation Members and the residents of Upstate New York,” said Rohan Patel, Vice President, Public Policy and Business Development for Tesla.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

More Jobs

A new Maple Leaf Market will also be built across the street from the Tesla showroom, as well as a brand-new retail plaza. Hundreds of new construction jobs will be available along with a variety of new permanent full-time and part-time positions.

