A prom night rescue has led to a life-changing decision for one Central New York teen.

Tyler Sodja, a high school junior from Marcy, was recently honored for helping save a family from a garage fire—but what happened next is what truly stood out.

During a ceremony at the Maynard Fire Station recognizing his heroism, Sodja took it one step further and officially signed up to become a volunteer firefighter.

Prom Night Heroes

It all started on the night of May 17, just hours after prom, when Sodja and three friends—Aiden Kane, Donato Jellenich, and Morgan Randall—spotted a fire while driving through a neighborhood on Cavanaugh Road. Without hesitation, they jumped into action.

One ran to wake the family. Another made sure no one was inside the burning garage. One called 911, while another helped lead the family to safety. Their quick thinking allowed firefighters to arrive on the scene knowing everyone was already out of danger.

Teens Honored

All four teens were recognized by the Maynard Fire Department, the Central New York Firefighter’s Association, and several local leaders for their bravery. But Sodja's decision to officially join the department made the day especially memorable.

"It’s not every day you watch someone act like a firefighter before they even wear the uniform," the fire department shared on social media. "And it’s not every day you gain a new member with a heart like his."

A Life Saving Difference

From prom night hero to future firefighter, Tyler Sodja is proving that courage doesn’t wait for a badge—it leads you straight to it.

"Sometimes heroes wear tuxedos and a dress. And sometimes, the bravest hearts of all are still in high school."