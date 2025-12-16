This Free Tarot Reading Taps Greek Gods For Spiritual Guidance

Do you need some extra guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

Card 1 – Ten of Wands (Iris)

Theme: Carrying too much… and finally being seen

If you chose Card 1, you pulled Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow and divine messenger. Iris was the bridge between worlds, moving effortlessly between gods and humans, sky and earth. In myth, she carried messages no one else could, and she never dropped them, no matter how heavy they felt.

The Ten of Wands is the classic “I’m doing everything” card. Too many responsibilities. Too many expectations. Too many people leaning on you. But paired with Iris, there’s an important shift here: help is on the way. You’re not meant to carry this alone anymore.

What’s coming: Over the next few weeks, expect a conversation, message, or realization that lightens your load. Someone finally notices how much you’ve been handling. A task gets delegated. Or you give yourself permission to put one thing down without guilt. Relief doesn’t arrive loudly, it comes quietly, and right on time.

Card 2 – The High Priestess (Persephone)

Theme: Inner knowing and emotional rebirth

Card 2 brings Persephone, queen of the Underworld and goddess of transformation. She is both spring and shadow, the part of you that knows how to descend, feel deeply, and rise again changed. Persephone teaches that intuition grows in stillness, not noise.

The High Priestess is all about intuition, secrets, and trusting what you feel even when you can’t explain it yet. Something is unfolding beneath the surface for you. You may not have all the answers, but you absolutely have the knowing.

What’s coming: In the next few weeks, you’ll sense a turning point before it actually happens. Pay attention to dreams, gut reactions, and quiet moments. This could be the start of emotional healing, a spiritual awakening, or a relationship dynamic shifting in your favor. You don’t need to act yet, just observe. Power is building.

Card 3 – Five of Cups (Lethe)

Theme: Releasing grief and choosing peace

If you picked Card 3, you met Lethe, the river of forgetfulness. Souls who drank from Lethe released pain, regret, and memories that kept them stuck. Lethe isn’t about denial, it’s about mercy.

The Five of Cups represents disappointment, grief, and focusing on what went wrong. But paired with Lethe, this card asks a gentle question: What are you ready to stop carrying?

What’s coming: Over the coming weeks, you’ll feel a soft but noticeable emotional shift. Something that once hurt loses its grip. A conversation brings closure. Or you simply wake up one day realizing you’re not as heavy as you were before. This is a release, not a loss. Healing comes when you let the past rest.

Overall Energy:

No matter which card you chose, this reading carries one shared message, transition. Something is ending, something is shifting, and something lighter is trying to find you. Trust the process. You’re exactly where you need to be.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

